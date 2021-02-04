Mysterious Clusters Of Dark Streaks On Mars Is Probably Because Of Landslides

Researchers have been reasoning what could be the cause of the dark streaks on some Martian slopes, which are also known as recurring slope lineae. While some researchers think temporary surface flows of salty water are responsible, others think that landslides are a more likely explanation. Here is more information about what a new study has found about the mysterious dark streaks on Mars.

NASA thinks dark streaks on Mars could be due to landslides

For years now, scientists have detected clusters of dark, narrow lines that appear on steep, sun-facing slopes in the warmer regions. Though they appear seasonally, researchers have been analysing them for many years. Recent missions to Mars have shown data that the planet does possess huge underground pockets of ice.

Previous research has suggested that the intriguing dark streaks, are signs that salty water regularly flows on the Red Planet in its warmest seasons. Moreover, prior work also suggests that warmer temperatures during the Martian spring and summer could help generate salty brines. Apparently, the salty brines are capable of staying liquid in the cold, thin air of the Red Planet.

A report in Space.com states that geologists found problems with the concept of brines causing the recurring slope lineae. Reportedly, the angle of slopes where recurring slope lineae occur and the features surround are largely inconsistent with a liquid flow process. Reportedly, the scientists suggest that chemical reactions could make the Martian surface vulnerable to landslides that might explain the recurring slope lineae.

In the new study, scientists conducted lab experiments on mixtures that are similar to Martian soil. They froze and thawed the mixtures at the kinds of low temperatures found on the Red Planet. The scientists found thin films of slushy water formed on the surfaces of the mineral grains.

The researchers believe that the films could expand and contract over time. This nature of the minerals would lead to upheavals and contractions under the Martian surface. Further, Wind and dust on unstable surfaces is likely to set off landslides, further producing the lines that are seen on the Red Planet.

(Disclaimer: The detailed descriptions of their findings was put up online on February 3rd, 2021. It can be read in the journal Science Advances.)