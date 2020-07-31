Last Updated:

NASA Astronaut Shares Extraordinary Image Of Earth From Space Station, Take A Look

To feed the curiosity of millions of ‘earthlings’ regarding the vastness of outer space, Spacecraft commander at ISS 63 shared a beautiful image of earth.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
NASA

To feed the curiosity of millions of ‘earthlings’ regarding the vastness of outer space, Spacecraft commander at International Space Station 63 Doug Hurley recently posted a picture of our majestic earth, or “beautiful blue marble”. The NASA astronaut deployed at ISS shared the image of Earth on July 31 and since then it has taken the internet by storm. Showing the thin blanket of atmosphere and different terrains, the image has truly left thousands of internet users speechless. The post has already garnered over 23k likes and over 2.6 retweets and comments.

Read - Alien Cube Ship Captured On Photo By SOHO Aircraft? NASA Debunks Claim

Netizens left awestruck

Doug Hurley’s post left several Twitter users awestruck and one of the netizens even lauded the angle of the photograph. The internet user noted that the Earth looks huge from that specific vantage, however, in the extraordinary space, our planet is nothing but a tiny blue speck. Many even recalled the legendary photograph taken four billion miles away as a 'Valentine's gift' on February 14, 1990. 

Read - NASA's Mars 2020 Spaceship Facing Technical Issues, Team Running 'full Health Assessment'

Earlier this year NASA not only recalled the 'spectacular shot' but also remembered Carl Sagan, the prominent planetary scientist who was one of the members of the Voyager imaging team who had the original idea to use the Voyager's cameras to image the Earth in 1981 which later followed the mission's encounter with Saturn. He later said about the famous 'pale blue dot' that “that is home. that is us”.

Read - 'Take Us With You': Twitter, NASA's Mars Rover Share Witty Exchange Minutes Before Launch

Read - NASA Successfully Launches Perseverance Rover To Mars, Netizens Say 'History In Making'
 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all