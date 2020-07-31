NASA Astronaut Shares Extraordinary Image Of Earth From Space Station, Take A Look

To feed the curiosity of millions of ‘earthlings’ regarding the vastness of outer space, Spacecraft commander at International Space Station 63 Doug Hurley recently posted a picture of our majestic earth, or “beautiful blue marble”. The NASA astronaut deployed at ISS shared the image of Earth on July 31 and since then it has taken the internet by storm. Showing the thin blanket of atmosphere and different terrains, the image has truly left thousands of internet users speechless. The post has already garnered over 23k likes and over 2.6 retweets and comments.

Our beautiful Blue Marble. pic.twitter.com/GwpKb3Tlbl — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) July 30, 2020

Netizens left awestruck

Doug Hurley’s post left several Twitter users awestruck and one of the netizens even lauded the angle of the photograph. The internet user noted that the Earth looks huge from that specific vantage, however, in the extraordinary space, our planet is nothing but a tiny blue speck. Many even recalled the legendary photograph taken four billion miles away as a 'Valentine's gift' on February 14, 1990.

It's amazing how from this vantage, it looks so big, yet in the extraordinary vastness of space, it's but a tiny, blue speck. — Colin Tucker (@colintucker) July 30, 2020

“Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives.” #CarlSagan#PaleBlueDot

💙🌎 Please cherish our beautiful Blue Marble.🌎💙 pic.twitter.com/ZturxajAnG — venus 🧜‍♀️ (@venus47203379) July 30, 2020

Incredible! Enjoy the view as much as possible! Just reward! (PS: did you watch the "Big Blue Marble" television show as a kid like I did??) — Jackie Budell (@BudellJackie) July 30, 2020

and not flat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Henrique Brandão (@ht_brandao) July 30, 2020

Too much ocean, I'd prefer a planet with twice the surface area that's two thirds land and one third ocean....also the Sun should be a binary white dwarf. I'd like the plant life to use red chlorophyll. Tell the boys at NASA to get on discovering that world for me. — Red the Raider (@RedTheRaider) July 31, 2020

Earlier this year NASA not only recalled the 'spectacular shot' but also remembered Carl Sagan, the prominent planetary scientist who was one of the members of the Voyager imaging team who had the original idea to use the Voyager's cameras to image the Earth in 1981 which later followed the mission's encounter with Saturn. He later said about the famous 'pale blue dot' that “that is home. that is us”.

“Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us.” — Carl Sagan



A newly processed version of the iconic ‘Pale Blue Dot’ image shows Earth 4 billion miles away from @NASAVoyager.



Learn more: https://t.co/xU9HhrK4xa

Print the poster: https://t.co/HShxS2673m pic.twitter.com/Ua21xDoJZc — NASA (@NASA) February 12, 2020

