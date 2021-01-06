NASA Detects Human-made Nuclear Bubble Protecting Earth From Radiation; Read

A recent NASA report has revealed that humans are capable of creating weather-like effects in space. The report reveals that a giant nuclear bubble of VLF (very low frequency) or very low radio frequency created by human activities is now blocking space radiations. NASA also revealed that this nuclear bubble of VLF was first detected around three years ago in the year 2017.

NASA finds the possibility of space weather

The human-made frequencies such as the one used for coded or long-distance messaging like contacting submarines deep underwater have been "leaking" into space. This leaked VLF has created a bubble-like barrier around Earth's atmosphere which is reportedly protecting Earth from charged, radioactive particles. It is also said that the nuclear blast/ blasts have turned into belts of radioactivity around Earth which is now further away than it was in the 1960s.

Image ~ NASA

NASA also mentions a very important point revealed by Phil Erickson, assistant director at the MIT Haystack Observatory. Phil Erickson said: “A number of experiments and observations have figured out that, under the right conditions, radio communications signals in the VLF frequency range can in fact affect the properties of the high-energy radiation environment around the Earth.”

Interestingly, it seems that the VLF that is now protecting us from radiation is creating human-induced 'space weather'. Nevertheless, one cannot ignore the fact that the nuclear bubble around Earth is just protecting the atmosphere, so the radioactive particles in the space are still damaging Earth's satellites. Moreover, NASA in its report said that the organisation will be conducting tests to see if VLF transmissions can be used to remove the excess radiation in the space from the near-Earth environment. It wrote: "Plans are already underway to test VLF transmissions in the upper atmosphere to see if they could remove excess charged particles — which can appear during periods of intense space weather, such as when the sun erupts with giant clouds of particles and energy." If these tests on VLF transmissions work out well as planned by the scientists, it may solve a lot of astronomical problems.

