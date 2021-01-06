What Happened To Call Me Carson? Why Does Twitter Want Him To Be Cancelled?

In recent times, many Gaming Streamers have been called out for their ill behaviour with fans and fellow gamers, and this time it is a well-known YouTuber called CallMeCarson. According to a YouTube video by Keemstar, many of his followers got to know that Carson King was allegedly involved in chatting inappropriately with minor girls. So, many netizens online are calling him out wanting to cancel him. Nevertheless, some are wondering about "what happened to Call Me Carson?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What happened to Call Me Carson?

As many of his followers may know that Carson King was a popular Minecraft YouTuber whose fanbase is mostly filled with kids. However, after a recent interview by Keemstar in which Traves and Noah, former members of The Lunch Club, were invited on Drama Alert, the two opened about the incident and accused Call Me Carson for talking inappropriately with minor girls.

After the interview, Keemstar took to Twitter to share some light over the matter. He wrote: " *SERIOUS* CallMeCarson exposed for allegedly s**ting underage fans. 2 former members of Lunch Club spoke to Keemstar and described how Carson allegedly confessed to speaking inappropriately to underage fans in March of 2020. Carson is a Minecraft YouTuber with mostly kid fans.”

*SERIOUS* CallMeCarson exposed for allegedly sexting underage fans. 2 former members of Lunch Club spoke to Keemstar and described how Carson allegedly confessed to speaking inappropriately to underage fans in March of 2020. Carson is a Minecraft YouTuber with mostly kid fans. pic.twitter.com/gcGS6WeYUr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 5, 2021

As soon as the post was live, many Twitter users were disappointed by the act and want Carson to be cancelled. As Noah said in the YouTube video, it is clear that the Lunch Club members were aware of what Carson had been doing. Noah stated that the girls he had been talking to were his “fans” and he wanted to take a step back to stop his mistakes which he probably didn't do. However, Carson has not yet responded to these claims. We are not aware of how true these allegations are, but they are pretty serious. Below is the video of Noah and Traves talking about what happened to Call Me Carson.

CallMeCarson more like call me cancelled — MinaMina (@FamousRDJ) January 6, 2021

im so sad that callmecarson is cancelled. he was one of my favourite youtubers and often helped me through bad times. but i cannot forgive him for what he has done. — bunny 🇪🇪 (@driedworms) January 5, 2021

