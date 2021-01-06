COD Warzone Bot Lobby Glitch Explained! What Is It And How It Works?

Call of Duty: Warzone has been one of the most successful battle royale games to come out this year. The free-to-play online multiplayer has attracted millions of fans and gaming influencers from around the world and it continues to retain its spot as one of the biggest titles in the genre. But despite all the success, the video game is also prone to a lot of bugs and glitches that crop up every once in a while. In recent times, many players are exploiting the game with the Warzone Bot Lobby glitch. If you have been wondering about what it is and how it works, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is COD Warzone Bot Lobby Glitch?

COD Warzone Bot Lobby glitch is one of the major problems ever faced by Activision as it is not only exploiting other players but it is against the policy of the developers. The players are using a Netduma router to change placement region which allows them to enter lobbies with players of lesser skill or particularly bad/ new players. These lobbies are popularly known as the bot lobbies. Many popular Warzone players such as Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff have spoken about this issue

How does the COD Warzone Bot Lobby Glitch work?

In COD Warzone Bot Lobby Glitch, players use Netduma routers which allows them to select whatever region they want, allowing them to jump into any server. This not only helps them to target new players/ bad players, but it also helps them to earn more points and rewards exploiting the whole game's policy. Nevertheless, Activision in its latest post has acknowledged the issues and stated that it is looking into the matter deeply.

Activision responded about the issue through the Modern Warfare official Twitter account. The tweet reads: "Competitive #Warzone players have been using routers that allow you to force your region to wherever in the world you want to get “bot lobbies.” This has been going on since Warzone tournaments gained popularity. Between hackers, Cronus, and this’d comp Warzone is in a bad spot"

