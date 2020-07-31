NASA Launch Live Stream: How To Watch Mars Perseverance Rover Live

NASA is all set for its latest Mars mission with its most advanced robot called the Mars Perseverance Rover. It was exactly 9 years ago when the space agency sent it previous Mars rover called the Mars Curiosity mission. However, this time things are going to change as the Mars mission 2020 is going on a voyage to search for traces of ancient life on the Red Planet. Many people are eagerly waiting for the launch of the rover and they are also wondering about NASA launch Live stream and how to watch it. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

How to watch NASA launch live

The NASA Perseverance launch is going to be launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida today i.e. July 30, 2020. The historic launch is going to take place with a NASA launch Live stream coverage which would help others to watch Mars rovers live taking off from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. The weather seems to be suitable for the launch, as per several reports.

NASA Perseverance launch time

The NASA Perseverance launch time is set for 7:50 AM EDT which is 4:50 AM PT or 5:20 PM IST. However, NASA would begin its pre-launch live coverage from 7 AM EDT which is 4:00 AM PT or 4:30 PM IST. A person who is curious to watch the NASA launch Live stream coverage can effectively watch it from NASA TV which is NASA's official YouTube channel. The following would be covered on other official social media places of NASA as well.

NASA TV live launch coverage begins at 7 AM EDT i.e. 4:00 AM PT or 4:30 PM IST today i.e. Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Watch Mars rover live

NASA will also be holding a Postlaunch News Conference at exactly 11:30 AM EDT i.e. 8:30 AM PT or 9 PM IST. The audio-only of the news conferences and launch coverage will be carried on the NASA “V” circuits, which may be accessed by dialling 321-867-1220, -1240, -1260 or -7135. On launch day, "mission audio," the launch conductor’s countdown activities without NASA TV launch commentary, will be carried on 321-867-7135.

