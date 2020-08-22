NASA Shares Spectacular Image Of Galaxy Which Was A Host To Supernova Explosion

NASA, on August 21, took to Twitter to share an image of a galaxy of an ‘irregular’ shape, which is nicknamed ‘the Meathook Galaxy’. According to a press note, NASA said that the image, taken from NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, features the ‘spectacular’ galaxy NGC 2442. The US space agency informed that the nickname of the galaxy, which was a host to a supernova explosion spotted in March 2015, derived from its extremely ‘asymmetrical’ shape.

In the press note, the space agency said, "This galaxy was host to a supernova explosion spotted in March 2015, known as SN 2015F, that was created by a white dwarf star. The white dwarf was part of a binary star system and siphoned mass from its companion, eventually becoming too greedy and taking on more than it could handle”.

NASA further explained that the aforementioned process unbalanced the star and triggered runaway nuclear fusion that eventually led to an intensely violent supernova explosion. the researchers informed that the supernova shone brightly for quite some time and was easily visible from Earth through even a small telescope until months later. Check out the mesmerizing image od the galaxy;

#HubbleFriday Because of its irregular shape, the galaxy in this Hubble image is nicknamed the Meathook Galaxy.



It hosted a massive supernova explosion that was spotted in 2015, which was visible on Earth for months through even a small telescope!: https://t.co/557Og8ZuQD pic.twitter.com/f7nN8ZQcjR — Hubble (@NASAHubble) August 21, 2020

According to NASA, the galaxy is located a mind-boggling 50 million light-years away. It measures about 75,000 light-years across and its shape is attributed to an encounter with a smaller galaxy.

Although the supernova was detected only five years ago, it erupted back when the dinosaurs roamed the Earth. It then took the light from the explosion tens of millions of years to reach our planet. Supernovas are the biggest and most devastating explosions in the known Universe. The researchers say that the blasts are so big they can momentarily outshine their galaxies. In this case, as NASA said, the eruption was triggered by a white dwarf star feeding on stellar matter beyond critical mass.

Netizens say the image is ‘stunning’

Since being shared, NASA’s post has garnered over 2,000 likes. With several comments, internet users called the image ‘beautiful’ and ‘stunning’. While one internet user said, “One of the most beautiful and energetic galaxies I have ever seen in my life is very beautiful,” another added, "images are amazing”.

