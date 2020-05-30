When Was The Last Time NASA Sent Someone To Space? NASA To Attempt Another Landmark Launch

SpaceX is set to make history as the company is about to launch its very first passengers to space from the American soil. This will mark the first time in nearly a decade that astronauts are launched to the orbit from the American soil. This will also be the very first occasion where a private spacecraft will be used to take them there.

When was the last space shuttle launch?

The last space shuttle launch took place almost nine years ago on July 8, 2011. The STS-135 was the final mission of the agency’s Space Shuttle Program. This was when Atlantis rolled to a stop at the Kennedy Space Center, the independent agency’s home port.

When was the last time NASA sent someone to space?

The last space shuttle launch in 2011 marked the last time an astronaut was launched into space by NASA. The agency was facing issues with parts obsolescence through the shuttle space program. Two of the shuttles had even experienced failure.

As per the retrospective risk analysis from Space Shuttle Safety and Mission Assurance Office, it was discovered that the first nine shuttle flights carried a 1 in 9 chance of catastrophic failure. And while the agency does conduct the necessary risk analyses, which is carried out by both the shuttle engineers and NASA's safety and operations organizations, there could still be uncertainties and failures.

The Space Shuttle Challenger disaster

The Space Shuttle Challenger disaster was a fatal incident in the United States space program that took place on January 28, 1986, when the Space Shuttle Challenger was destroyed 73 seconds in its flight, killing all the crew members on board.

NASA SpaceX launch

SpaceX is slated to launch the Crew Dragon capsule on top of its Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 PM ET. The launch was initially set to take place on Wednesday, May 27, however, it had to be delayed due to poor weather conditions.

In India, the liftoff will take place on May 31 at 12:52 AM IST. However, if they hit another snag, NASA has a backup date which is set for June 1 at 12:30 AM IST. It will roughly be a 110-day mission and will be guided by NASA space travellers Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. The SpaceX NASA live stream will be available on NASA TV which will cover the SpaceX and DM-2 Crew Dragon Mission launch live on its channel.

