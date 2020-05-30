NASA SpaceX Launch: Here Are The Details Of Rocket's Trajectory And Where It Is Headed

NASA revealed that it will attempt for another launch on May 30. The organisation took to several social media accounts to announce its second attempt at the launch of SpaceX on Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 pm ET (7:22 pm UTC) that is 12.52 am in IST. The live coverage of the same starts at 11 am ET that is 8.30 pm on Saturday in IST on nasa.gov. The spacecraft has a mission to take the first-ever commercial flight around two revolutions around the earth and later dock at the International Space Station as per the official website of SpaceX. Read all about the trajectory launch and NASA SpaceX launch here-

Also Read | What Time Is SpaceX Launch? Read About NASA Launch Schedule

Here is a detailed guide on post-launch events

Minutes and seconds after launch Event 00:00:58 Maximum stress on the rocket and peak of launch 00:02:33 First stage main engine dismounts 00:02:36 First and second stage separate from main 00:02:44 Second engine starts 00:07:15 First stage entry burn 00:08:47 Second stage engine cut-off 00:08:52 First stage landing burn 00:09:22 First stage landing 00:12:00 Crew Dragon separates from second stage 00:12:46 Crew Dragon nosecone open sequence begins

Also Read | Why Is SpaceX Launch Important And What Makes It So Historic?

Dragon's due course in the orbit after launch

Image Credits: SpaceX Website, Reference purpose only

Docking with International Space Station and return

The mission of SpaceX is to successfully complete the passenger space flight of two astronauts in a spacecraft designed by Elon Musk’s private company in collaboration with NASA. The spacecraft will be automatic but can be manned and directed by astronauts on board, if necessary. The Crew Dragon will dock on finishing its orbit with International Space Station as per the official website of SpaceX. On completion of the docking and mission, the Cre Dragon will undock from the International Space Station and deorbit turn. On completing the mission, the SpaceX Crew Dragon will prepare to land on its decided course. As per the official website of SpaceX, "Upon splashdown just off Florida’s Atlantic Coast, Dragon and the astronauts will be quickly recovered by SpaceX’s Go Navigator recovery vessel and returned to Cape Canaveral.”

Also Read | Cape Canaveral Weather Forecast And NASA SpaceX Launch Details

Dragon's due course in the orbit for return

Image Credits: SpaceX Website, Reference purpose only

Also Read | SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch: All You Need To Know About Saturday's Scheduled Flight

Uncertainty over the second attempt

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine revealed in a Twitter post that the May 30 launch will be only done after assessing the risk factors related to weather conditions on the day. He said that there are no final decisions made for Saturday. The administration is still overlooking the weather conditions suited for the launch. NASA and SpaceX are jointly monitoring the situation. On May 30, the US Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 50% chance of favourable conditions at launch time and on May 31 it has predicted a 60% chance of favourable conditions at launch time, according to NASA's official website.