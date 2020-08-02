NASA, SpaceX Target Gulf Of Mexico For Crew Dragon Splashdown; Monitoring Hurricane Isaias

As NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley prepare to journey back to Earth with first splashdown return in 45 years, NASA Chief Jim Bridenstine on Saturday, August 1 informed that the US space agency and SpaceX are targeting Pensacola as the primary return location.

NASA and SpaceX are all set to bring home the US two astronauts in the Crew Dragon capsule, which blasted off from the Cape Canaveral on May 30 and docked into International Space Station (ISS) the next day.

BREAKING: @NASA and @SpaceX are targeting Pensacola as the primary return location for Crew Dragon w/ @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken from the @Space_Station. We are targeting undocking at 7:34 p.m. EDT today. Read more: https://t.co/Xdh8iIpLxz pic.twitter.com/9p5TRMevAH — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) August 1, 2020

After receiving a weather briefing from the US Air Force 45th Weather Squadron, NASA and SpaceX proceeded with preparations to bring the two astronauts back to Earth. The astronauts are expected to return around 7:34 pm EDT on August 2, however, officials worry that Hurricane Isaias might delay the return.

Gulf of Mexico targeted

Even with the hurricane at sight, NASA in its blog said that the conditions remain ‘Go’ at several of the needed target locations for splashdown and recovery off the Florida coast on Sunday.

While the primary targeted site remains the coast Pensacola, the alternate site is off the coast of Panama City in the Gulf of Mexico for splashdown and recovery. NASA will continue to closely monitor the impact of Hurricane Isaias on the landing sites in the Gulf of Mexico along Florida.

SpaceX will also be monitoring changes to conditions until 2.5 hours prior to the schedule undocking when a determination to proceed with departure will be made. Once back on Earth, the Crew Dragon Capsule will be in the water for about an hour before it is hauled by crane onto a SpaceX recovery ship. It will be another hour before the hatch is opened and the two astronauts are moved to recovery.

(Image: @JimBrindestine/Twitter)

