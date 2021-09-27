NASA’s Juno Celebrates 10 Years Of Launch With Stunning Images Of Jupiter And Ganymede

Quick links:
On Oct. 9, Juno flew by Earth using the home planet's gravity to get a boost needed to reach Jupiter. The JunoCam caught this image of Earth and some other instruments.
This image of the Jovian moon Ganymede was obtained by the JunoCam imager aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft during its June 7, 2021, flyby of the icy moon.
This view from the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft shows two storms merging. The image was taken on Dec. 26, 2019.
This image of the sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere was created by a citizen scientist (Alex Mai) using data from Juno's JunoCam instrument.
This illustration uses data obtained by NASA's Juno mission to depict high-altitude electrical storms on Jupiter.
This image of Jupiter’s southern hemisphere was captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft as it performed a close flyby of the gas giant planet on Dec. 16.
This enhanced-colour image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot was created by citizen scientist Jason Major using data from the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft soared directly over Jupiter’s south pole when JunoCam acquired this image on Feb. 2, 2017, from an altitude of about 62,800 miles (101,000 kilometres) above the cloud tops.
This image, taken by the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft, highlights the seventh of eight features forming a ‘string of pearls’ on Jupiter.