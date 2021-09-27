Last Updated:

NASA’s Juno Celebrates 10 Years Of Launch With Stunning Images Of Jupiter And Ganymede

NASA launched its Juno mission to Jupiter more than 10 years ago, on August 5, 2011. As it moves towards Jupiter, it clicked some of the stunning images.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Juno flew by Earth using the home planet's gravity
1/10
Credit: Twitter/@NASAJuno

On Oct. 9, Juno flew by Earth using the home planet's gravity to get a boost needed to reach Jupiter. The JunoCam caught this image of Earth and some other instruments.

Jovian moon Ganymede
2/10
Credit: Twitter/@NASAJuno

This image of the Jovian moon Ganymede was obtained by the JunoCam imager aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft during its June 7, 2021, flyby of the icy moon.

Two storms merging
3/10
Credit: Twitter/@NASAJuno

This view from the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft shows two storms merging. The image was taken on Dec. 26, 2019.

Sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere
4/10
Credit: Twitter/@NASAJuno

This image of the sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere was created by a citizen scientist (Alex Mai) using data from Juno's JunoCam instrument.

High-altitude electrical storms on Jupiter. 
5/10
Credit: Twitter/@NASAJuno

This illustration uses data obtained by NASA's Juno mission to depict high-altitude electrical storms on Jupiter. 

Jupiter’s southern hemisphere
6/10
Credit: Twitter/@NASAJuno

This image of Jupiter’s southern hemisphere was captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft as it performed a close flyby of the gas giant planet on Dec. 16.

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot
7/10
Credit: Twitter/@NASAJuno

This enhanced-colour image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot was created by citizen scientist Jason Major using data from the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft.

Jupiter’s south pole
8/10
Credit: Twitter/@NASAJuno

NASA’s Juno spacecraft soared directly over Jupiter’s south pole when JunoCam acquired this image on Feb. 2, 2017, from an altitude of about 62,800 miles (101,000 kilometres) above the cloud tops.

NASA's Juno spacecraft
9/10
Credit: Twitter/@NASAJuno

This image, taken by the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft, highlights the seventh of eight features forming a ‘string of pearls’ on Jupiter.

Juno spacecraft performed its third close flyby
10/10
Credit: Twitter/@NASAJuno

This amateur-processed image was taken on Dec. 11, 2016, as NASA’s Juno spacecraft performed its third close flyby of Jupiter.

Tags: NASA, Juno, Juno mission
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND