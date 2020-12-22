New Coronavirus Strain Explained: What Is The New Variant And What Is Mutant COVID?

India suspended all flights between UK and India until the December 31 as concerns regarding a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 are rising. After seeing the COVID-19 pandemic, the new variant has caused a sense of worry among people all over the world. Here is information about what the new Coronavirus strain in UK and mutant Coronavirus, read on.

New Coronavirus Strain

The UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock addressed the House of Commons on December 14 and revealed a few things. The UK Health Secretary stated that the reason behind the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in South and East England could be because of a new variant of the Coronavirus. Public Health England claimed that 1,108 cases with this variant have been found as of December 13th and they are mostly in the South and East of England.

What is the new variant?

The Public Health England further announced that the variant is the result of multiple mutations in the spike protein of the novel Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2. It has been found to be more transmissible than the previously circulating variants. However, PHE has revealed that there is “no evidence” that the variant causes severe disease or mortality.

Mutant coronavirus

The announcement made by the British officials has raised a concern that the virus may evolve to become resistant to the vaccines, which were going to launch for COVID-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a stringent lockdown since March. He stated that “When the virus changes its method of attack, we must change our method of defense”.

Night curfew in Maharashtra

On Monday, the Maharashtra government imposed a night curfew in all its cities from Tuesday night, that is December 22nd. The night curfew has been imposed due to the new strain of the Coronavirus that emerged in the UK.

Some points to keep in mind for the night curfew imposed in Maharashtra

The curfew has been imposed from December 22nd till January 5, 2021.

The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 6 am.

What will be shut?

Just like during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, all shops, except essential services will be shut.

Medical stores, grocery stores and other shops for essential services shall remain open for the convenience of people.

There will be police patrolling on roads to ensure the compliance of curfew

Not more than five people can assemble outside during the specified hours.



