New Optical Imaging Technology May Aid Medical Professionals Map Out Tumors Accurately

With medical professionals extensively relying on artificial intelligence and other technologies with each passing day, researchers have now discovered a new tool that would ease the work of the medical world in detection and studies of tumors. Purdue University researchers, roping in the technology of optical imaging, have created a new tool to aid surgeons map out tumors in the body and help them understand how certain diseases affect activity in the brain.

This new tool uses contrast in the absorption of light and fluorescent agents that are introduced into the body to find tumors and/or blood vessels within the tissue. Their study has been published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging.

'Precise information about depth and location of tumors'

"We are using light to extract new information from tissue to inform doctors and assist them in designing and carrying out surgeries to remove tumors," said Brian Bentz, a Purdue alumnus, who worked on the technology with Kevin Webb, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Purdue.

He added that this new technology would help surgeons pinpoint precise information about the depth and location of tumors that were not as accurate with the already available technologies. It can also be used to study neuron activation in the brain, which can help doctors detect diseases such as Parkinson's. "Our technology aims to provide more detailed information about tumors for surgeons and neuron activity in the brain both of which can improve outcomes for patients," Bentz added.

