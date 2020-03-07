New Research Suggests That We Might Have Understood The Universe Wrongly

A recent study has found out that our basic dimension of the whole universe could have been wrong this whole time. It claims that the things that we have been assuming about the chemical measurement of stars may just not be right. It also says that our measurement of the basic processes like the Hubble constant, which is used to describe the expansion of the universe, and also the quantity of dark matter may be wrong as well, especially considering that the whole history of the deep space has been tracked with the help of these stars.

Astronomy: The new research

The new research was actually carried out by a number of astronomers who were part of the Max-Planck-Institute for Astronomy . While coming to the unforeseen verdict, the researchers were able to find out the chemical cosmetics of the stars and derived some unexpected results. Earlier, it was assumed that there is a certain type of supernova, known as the type-Ia which generally transpired at a time when a white dwarf would orbit around the primary series celebrity and pulled out its external layers.

Result of the new research

However, according to the new research, these essentially originate from a range of different scenarios. This indicates that there is a possibility that we may be wrong in understanding the intensity of these stars and how bright these can be. It also suggests how the illumination of these stars continue to modify and how long they can remain intense.

As a result, it makes things much more complex as the astronomers have constantly used illumination and the difference between them as a way of determining just how far a star actually stands. It is a presumption which has been some of the most crucial research surrounding the universe. This phenomenon has also supported works which suggested that the universe is made up of 70 per cent of dark energy, along with the measurement of the Hubble constant.

However, a report in a leading international daily states that this will be beneficial for researchers to understand the inconsistencies that presently exists in the Hubble constant, which is the system of measurement used to explain the expansion of our universe.

Image credits: Unsplash | Thom Schneider

(with inputs from agencies)