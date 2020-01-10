Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Celestial Event!

The penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 can be seen from certain areas from Earth from the right location or spot. It appears like a dark shade on the moon which hides a certain part of the moon, according to experts. The next penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 will be seen on January 10th. There was another similar penumbral lunar eclipse seen in April 2013 which was visible throughout Frankfurt, Germany between 8.30 pm to 12 am.

What is penumbral lunar eclipse 2020?

During the lunar eclipse 2020, that is on January 10, a penumbral lunar eclipse might be observed. In the penumbral lunar eclipse, the outer external shadow of the planet earth will be directly reflected on the surface of the moon. The shadow is not a dark one and can leave traces of light. According to scientists and experts, observing such an eclipse will be a hard deal, as it is not visible directly to the naked eye. The shading on the moon’s face will not look sharp, but a lighter shade. Otherwise, eclipses look like they take a shape out of the moon in either semi or full circle. In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon’s shape is stronger than the reflection shadow of the earth.

Above is the image of penumbral, umbral and total eclipse which was the longest total lunar Eclipse seen between July 27 to 28, 2018 at Bahrain.

Image source: Shutterstock

The lunar eclipse 2020 will only arise when Sun, Moon and Earth are lined up during a full moon. In this formation, the Earth is in the middle, the Earth’s shadow then falls on the Moon after the Sun’s rays fall on earth. A lunar eclipse can be witnessed anywhere between two to fives times in a single year. Other than penumbral lunar eclipse 2020, there are total and partial eclipses that will be observed this year as well.

