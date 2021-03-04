Scientists Discover Origin Of Sun's Solar Storms; Can Disrupt Satellites On Earth: Study

In a breakthrough discovery, scientists have determined the origin of dangerous solar storms that could even help them forecast the devastating eruptions from the Sun. Solar storms are basically the events involving the sun releasing super-heated radioactive material that causes geomagnetic storms and could potentially knock out communications on Earth and disrupt satellites among other issues.

While a solar storm like the one that occurred back in 1859 could be more devastating in today's day and age, researchers at University College London (UCL) along with George Mason University in the United States believe that they have located the origin of such particles, predicting when they can strike again.

Published in Science Advances journal, the researchers have said in their findings that the particles that shoot out from the sun have the same ”fingerprint” as the plasma located low in Sun’s corona which lies close to the middle region of its atmosphere. According to the Telegraph report, the co-author of the study Dr Stephanie Yardley, from UCL has said that their study has observed for the first time “exactly where solar energetic particles come from on the Sun.”

She reportedly said that “our evidence supports theories” about the highly charged particles coming out of the sun originate from plasma that has been held down low in its atmosphere by strong magnetic fields. Once released, Yardley reportedly explained that the “energetic particles” are then accelerated by eruptions that travel at a speed of a few thousand kilometres a second. Further, the co-author of the study said that they “can arrive at Earth very quickly”. She further said that by understanding the entire process, the scientists would be able to improve forecasts that would provide more time to prepare.

‘Closest Pictures of the Sun’

Meanwhile, in July 2020, the solar orbiter sent by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA) returned the first data which were deemed the “the closest pictures ever taken of the Sun.” In a statement, Holly Gilbert, NASA project scientist for the mission at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland said, “These unprecedented pictures of the Sun are the closest we have ever obtained...These amazing images will help scientists piece together the Sun’s atmospheric layers, which is important for understanding how it drives space weather near the Earth and throughout the solar system.”

