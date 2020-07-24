Earth Experiences Dramatic Reduction In Seismic Noise Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Measures to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread changes in the human activity which has led to a months-long reduction in seismic noises up to 50 per cent, according to a study. A research-led co-led by the Royal Observatory of Belgium and five other institutions revealed that coronavirus lockdowns across the globe led to the longest and most pronounced reduction in human-linked seismic vibrations ever recorded. The changes have also helped scientists’ ability to hear Earth’s natural signals and detect earthquakes.

The research published in the journal Science informed that the scientists conducted the study with the help of international seismometer networks. The new research showed that the dampening of ‘seismic noise’ caused by humans was more pronounced in more densely populated areas. While calling it the ‘quiet period’, the scientists in the research wrote that the 2020 seismic noise is the longest and most prominent global anthropogenic seismic noise reduction on record.

Study co-author Stephen Hicks from ICL in the UK said, “Our study uniquely highlights just how much human activities impact the solid Earth, and could let us see more clearly than ever what differentiates human and natural noise”.

‘Wave’ of quietening

As per the study, the research team looked at seismic data from a global network of 268 seismic stations in 117 countries. The team found significant noise reductions compared to before any lockdown at 185 of those stations. The scientists tracked the ‘wave’ of quietening between March and May as worldwide lockdown measures took hold.

With travel and tourism halted, million of schools and industries closed and people confined to their homes, the relatively quiet period yielded a new window on the natural seismic signals. The researchers believe that the new findings could let them see more clearly than ever what differentiates human and natural noise. Further, the study also revealed that seismologists can help establish how long people take to react to the imposition and lifting of lockdown measures.

It was also noted that the largest drops in vibration were seen in the most densely populated areas, including Singapore and New York City. However, drops were also seen in remote areas like Germany’s the Black Forest and Rundu in Namibia. Furthermore, Barbados, where lockdown coincided with the tourist season also saw a 50 per cent drop in seismic noise.

The study authors wrote, “The changes have also given us the opportunity to listen in to the Earth’s natural vibrations without the distortions of human input”.

(Images: Research/Science)

