Elon Musk Provides Exciting Update On SpaceX's Starship SN5 Prototype, Check Here

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has provided an update on the flight of the big rocket prototype Starship after suffering setbacks during earlier attempts of previous versions. Responding to a Twitter's user's comment, Elon Musk said that his company will attempt to fly the vehicle later this week. The Twitter user named Pranay Pathole asked the billionaire about an update on Starship SN5, to which Musk wrote, "will attempt to fly later this week." SN5 is the latest version of the Starship developmental craft, earlier being the SN1, SN2, SN3, and SN4, all of which were destroyed during testing except for SN2, which was retired in March 2020.

Elon, what's the update on SN5? — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) July 21, 2020

Will attempt to fly later this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

Starship spacecraft

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket (collectively referred to as Starship) represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Starship will be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, with the ability to carry in excess of 100 metric tonnes to Earth orbit. Starship is designed to deliver satellites further and at a lower marginal cost per launch than SpaceX's current Falcon vehicles. With a payload compartment larger than any fairing currently in operation or development, Starship creates possibilities for new missions, including space telescopes even larger than the James Webb.

The SN5 will begin the Raptor engine test this weekend after a successful cryogenic proof test on July 1. Elon Musk had earlier said that he hopes for a 150 metre hop test by July 24. Elon Musk is having a relatively good year despite the world batting with coronavirus outbreak. Musk had a baby boy with his girlfriend Grimes in May and then successfully sent two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) in June. Musk's Tesla became the world's most profitable car company after selling over 90,000 units during Q1 2020 despite lockdowns across the globe.

