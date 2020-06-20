Solar Eclipse Time In Nepal, 2020: What Time Does It Start And How Long Will It Last?

On June 21, 2020, Nepal will witness the “Ring of Fire” partial solar eclipse. In the Ring of Fire Eclipse in Nepal, 86.31 per cent of the sun will be covered by the moon. A Solar Eclipse happens when the moon moves between the earth and the sun.

Solar Eclipse Time in Nepal

As per the reports of a science portal, the Solar Eclipse in Nepal will last for approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes. It will commence at 10:53 am and will last until 2:24 pm. Here is what will happen during the Solar Eclipse in Nepal.

The partial eclipse will begin at 10:53 am, with the moon touching the sun’s edge.

At 12:41 pm the moon will be closest to the centre of the sun. Hence, this will be the point of maximum eclipse.

At 2:24 pm, the moon will leave the sun’s edge. Therefore, ending the partial eclipse.

Solar Eclipse time, throughout Nepal

According to the reports of the Nepal Astronomical Society, most of the partial eclipse will be visible from the cities of Dhangadhi and Birendranagar in Sudur Pashchim Province. The Karnali Province will also witness the Solar Eclipse in Nepal. In these regions, people will get to witness the moon covering 90% of the sun’s surface.

In fact, on June 21, 2020, the astronomy enthusiasts in Sudur and Karnali province will also be able to witness Venus. In the capital city of Kathmandu, the eclipse will begin at 10:53 am and end at 2:24 pm while in the western city of Dhangadhi, it will commence slightly early at around 10:42 am and will last till 2:12 pm.

Solar Eclipse June 2020

As per the reports of NASA, the Solar Eclipse of June 2020 will be visible from Nepal, India, China, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Taiwan and Guam on the 21st of June. The CEO of Dubai Astronomy Group Mr Hassan Al Hariri said in an interview given to a science portal, that this partial solar eclipse will be massive in terms of the solar disk coverage by the moon. He added that this will an amazing opportunity for people around the world to observe the celestial phenomena. It is also important to note, that the International Astronomical Centre will be broadcasting the eclipse on its social media channels.

Do’s and Dont’s during the Solar Eclipse time

Here are some Do's and Dont’s for witnessing the Solar Eclipse in Nepal and other countries of the world.

Dont’s

Don’t look at the Sun during the eclipse and even otherwise, without wearing proper eye protection.

Don’t view the Sun through sunglasses of any type or with filters made from photographic film.

Don’t use any combination of photographic filters or crossed polarizers, CDs, CD-ROMs, or even smoked glass. As they are not safe.

Don’t fit any filter to the telescope without first checking it thoroughly for damage. If you find that it is scuffed, scratched, or has pinholes in it don’t use it at all.

Do’s