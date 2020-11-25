SpaceX Launch Schedule: Date, Time And Place Details About Falcon 9 Blast Off

Quick links:
SpaceX created history by becoming the first private company in America to send NASA astronauts to space. SpaceX is ready for yet another rocket launch and would be sending SpaceX Falcon 9 CRS-21 off. Here is more information about the schedule and other details about the rocket.
People who want to view the rocket launch must arrive early and prepare for increased attendance and traffic on the days of the launch. Reportedly, the visitor complex will open at 9:15 in the morning for launch viewing.
According to the media portal, Falcon 9 rocket will be lifting off Space Launch Complex 39A to the International Space Station. It will be the 21st commercial resupply mission. A report in the media portal suggests that it is the first mission under the second Commercial Resupply Services contract. Reportedly, the Dragon cargo spacecraft will deliver supplies and science investigations.
Guests must follow the COVID 19 pandemic guidelines during the viewing of the rocket launch. Guests will be required to wear face masks and will have to cooperate with authorities for temperature checks, social distancing and use of sanitizers. The attendance of guests at the event will be limited.
