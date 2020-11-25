SpaceX Launch Schedule: Date, Time And Place Details About Falcon 9 Blast Off

SpaceX created history by becoming the first private company in America to send NASA astronauts to space. SpaceX is ready for yet another rocket launch and would be sending SpaceX Falcon 9 CRS-21 off. Here is more information about the schedule and other details about the rocket.

SpaceX launch schedule details

Where will Falcon 9 blast off from?

The Falcon 9 CRS 21 will blast off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

When will Falcon 9 launch?

SpaceX Falcon 9 CRS-21 would be taking off on December 5th, 2020.

NASA launch schedule rocket launch time?

According to the official website of Kennedy Space Center, the Falcon 9 will take off at 11:39 AM.

Where can people view it from?

There are several locations listed on the official website of Kenney Space Center. The launch viewing locations include

Atlantis North Lawn

Approximately 7.4 miles/12 kilometers from launch pad.

$40 in addition to daily admission

Opens at 9:30 AM with bleacher seating, launch commentary and access to restrooms

Includes light meal, served at 9:45 AM, and a souvenir

Atlantis South Lot

Approximately 7.4 miles/12 kilometers from launch pad.

Included with daily admission

Opens at 10:15 AM with launch commentary and access to restrooms

Location is first come, first served until maximum capacity is reached

People who want to view the rocket launch must arrive early and prepare for increased attendance and traffic on the days of the launch. Reportedly, the visitor complex will open at 9:15 in the morning for launch viewing.

The mission of the rocket launch

According to the media portal, Falcon 9 rocket will be lifting off Space Launch Complex 39A to the International Space Station. It will be the 21st commercial resupply mission. A report in the media portal suggests that it is the first mission under the second Commercial Resupply Services contract. Reportedly, the Dragon cargo spacecraft will deliver supplies and science investigations.

The investigations will be studies on cardiovascular cells

The interaction between microbes and minerals

And a blood analysis tool.

Guests must follow the COVID 19 pandemic guidelines during the viewing of the rocket launch. Guests will be required to wear face masks and will have to cooperate with authorities for temperature checks, social distancing and use of sanitizers. The attendance of guests at the event will be limited.

