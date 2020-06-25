SpaceX Starlink Launch Schedule: Know Details About The Last Starlink Launch Of June 2020

The next SpaceX Starlink launch Schedule is booked for today i.e. Thursday, June 25. This to aid the dream of the company to enter the broadband market. Currently, 480 Starlink satellites loiter around in the Low Earth Orbit in space. The project's goal is to provide high-speed internet service to customers around the world, especially in remote or under-served areas, with an internet speed of 1 GB per second. Many fans of this organisation are wondering about the SpaceX launch schedule and what is the SpaceX launch time. If you want to know more about the SpaceX Starlink launch Schedule, then here is all you need to know.

Starlink launch time today

The Starlink launch time is set for Thursday i.e. June 25 which will begin at 4:39 PM EDT (20:39 GMT or 2:09 AM IST) and it will be launched through the popular Falcon 9 rocket. The SpaceX Starlink satellites will be accompanied by two commercial Earth-imaging microsatellites owned by BlackSky into the orbit.

Last SpaceX Starlink Launch Schedule of June 2020

Today, i.e. June 25's, SpaceX Starlink launch is set to fire up the satellites and will begin at 4:39 PM EDT. The rocket will send 60 Starlink satellites that are going to add to the SpaceX Starlink mission. After the success of today's launch, there will be a total of 540 Starlinks in the Low Earth Orbit. Currently, there 480 SpaceX Starlink satellites in space and these new satellites are equipped with a new deployable sun visor system which is created to block reflections of sunlight off of their antenna surfaces. Denoted as "Astronomy-friendly satellites," SpaceX is going to launch a total of 12,000 of these Starlink satellites to create a mega constellation in the low Earth Orbit.

Starlink launch Live Stream details

The Starlink Live Stream will begin before the SpaceX launch time. Fans can watch the Starlink Live Stream through the official website of SpaceX or they can also enjoy the event through SpaceX YouTube channel. The SpaceX launch time is scheduled to be 4:39 PM EDT, which is 20:39 GMT or 2:09 AM IST.

