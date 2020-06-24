Is There A SpaceX Launch Today? Details About The Next Starlink Launch Schedule

SpaceX is undoubtedly amongst the most popular private space agencies in the world. In its quest to enter into the broadband service, the SpaceX Starlink mission will bring a revolution in this sector. Last time, the Elon Musk organisation launched 58 Starlink satellites into space making it a total of 480 satellites into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO). As the American company keeps launching one rocket after another, there is one more on its way to fire up into space. Many people are thus wondering "is there a SpaceX launch today?" Here are details of the next SpaceX launch schedule for you.

Is there a SpaceX launch today?

SpaceX is all set to launch the Falcon 9 rocket yet again. Without resting any longer, the company is making its fourth Falcon 9 launch in less than four weeks. The next SpaceX launch is scheduled for Thursday, that is June 25, 2020. The rocket will endure Starlink satellites that are going to add up in the already existing 480 SpaceX Starlink satellites. These new satellites launched by the American company are equipped with a new deployable sun visor system which is created to block reflections of sunlight off of their antenna surfaces. This is the reason why they are denoted as "Astronomy-friendly satellites".

Thursday's SpaceX launch time

The next SpaceX launch schedule is set for Thursday i.e. June 25 which will begin at 4:39 PM EDT (20:39 GMT or 2:09 AM IST). The SpaceX Starlink satellites will be accompanied by two commercial Earth-imaging microsatellites owned by BlackSky into the orbit.

SpaceX Starlink mission

In its plan to create a 12,000-satellite mega constellation in the Low Earth Orbit, SpaceX has launched 480 Starlink satellites into orbit, including the recent 58 satellites launched by Musk. The main aim of this project is to provide high-speed internet service to customers around the world, especially in remote or under-served areas. The internet speed is expected and propelled to be 1GB/sec. However, SpaceX's internet access will first be presented in only two countries, the USA and Canada.

All Images from Shutterstock

