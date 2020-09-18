SpaceX Launch Today: Elon Musk's Company To Launch 60 Starlink Satellites

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Company SpaceX is set to launch another big batch of Starlink Satellites into Earth’s orbit today. The launch of 60 SpaceX Starlink satellites was initially scheduled on September 17 but had to be cancelled due to a "recovery issue" related to the Falcon 9 rocket. However, the issue hasn’t deterred the Space corporation from its goal, as the company’s mega-constellation is set to be delivered to the orbit today on September 18.

SpaceX to launch 60 satellites into Space

According to a report by space.com, the California-based company has re-scheduled SpaceX Starlink satellites’ launch and the Falcon 9 rocket will be taking off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The launch will commence at 2:19 p.m. EDT which is 1819 GMT. Space and science enthusiasts can head to SpaceX’s official YouTube channel where the launch will be live-streamed.

What is this SpaceX Starlink satellite launch all about?

The September 18 flight is the13th big batch of satellites that SpaceX has shot into space. But, the space corporation has also been systematically de-orbiting its initial batch of 60 satellites which were launched in May 2019. Elon Musk’s space company is de-orbiting these, as they were the only meant to be for testing the projects potential and other factors involved in the endeavour. So far, 26 of the original satellites have been de-orbited, while eight are in decaying orbits. However, another 26 satellites still remain operational.

Why 60 Starlink Satellites?

The main goal behind this project is that SpaceX hopes to provide high-speed internet access to users all around the world. Hence, the Starlink mega-constellation. Once all SpaceX Starlink Satellites are in place, users from all parts of Earth will be able to connect to the internet by merely using a small terminal which will be the size of a laptop. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has stated that the corporation will be launching between 500 and 800 satellites to begin the revolutionary service.

But, it is imperative to point out that the Starlink broadband internet service is in a private beta-testing phase at the moment. However, it will be available for the public so that the company can start beta-testing later this year. Today's launch marks the 94th flight overall for SpaceX’s workhorse two-stage Falcon 9 rocket.

The September 18 liftoff is also expected to feature a veteran Falcon 9 first stage, designated B1058. The booster already has two successful flights under its belt. In fact, the Space.com report also revealed that this frequent flyer was also used to launch the two NASA astronauts on a trip to the space station. The South Korean military satellite was also launched using the same booster.