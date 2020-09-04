SpaceX Launches 60 Starlink Satellites, Nails Rocket Landing Despite Delays

SpaceX successfully launched 60 satellites onboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, September 3. The liftoff took place at around 8:46 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and satellites were deployed approximately 15 minutes after the launch. The Falcon 9 delivered 60 Starlink satellites, which was the twelfth Starlink mission for SpaceX.

Read: SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink Satellites Launch Postponed Due To 'inclement Weather'

Thursday's launch was earlier scheduled to take place on August 30 but had to be called off due to poor weather. As per reports, the weather was so bad that reporters were not able to set up cameras at the launch pad, which usually takes place before the launch so that pre-takeoff activities can be carried out smoothly.

However, the weather condition improved by September 3 and Falcon 9 was able to liftoff. The first-stage booster that was earlier used to deliver GPS III satellite for the United States Space Force returned safely to the autonomous drone ship after eight minutes, which also marked the 60th successful recovery for SpaceX since 2015.

Read: SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink Satellites Launch Time And Live Stream

Starlink mission

With Starlink, SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk aim to provide high-speed internet connectivity across the globe by placing a mega constellation of satellites in the Earth's orbit. SpaceX claims that Starlink will be able to deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.

Starlink is targeting service in the Northern United States and Canada in 2020, with an eye on near-global coverage by 2021.

Read: SpaceX's SN6 Starship Prototype Static Fire Test Successful; Read

Read: A Look At How Elon Musk, CEO Of Tesla & SpaceX Spends His $90 Billion Net Worth; Check Out

