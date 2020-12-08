SpaceX Targets A 50,000 Feet Test Flight With Starship SN8 Prototype: How To Watch It?

SpaceX is gearing up for an ambitious flight test with its latest Starship SN8 (Serial Number 8) prototype. The SN8 vehicle had recently gone through a successful static fire for the upcoming high-altitude test flight and it has been confirmed that the test flight will be conducted this week.

SpaceX rocket launch: SN8 prototype launch schedule

SpaceX’s Starship SN8 vehicle is scheduled to have its test flight on Tuesday, December 9, 2020, between 9 AM EST and 6 PM EST. The launch could also take place on Wednesday or Thursday in case of poor weather conditions or any other issues.

SpaceX launch live: How to watch the webcast?

The SN8 prototype will lift off from SpaceX's Boca Chica launch site in Texas. People can watch the live stream of the launch event through the video embedded below:

Speaking of the SN8 Starship prototype, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had stated that the launch vehicle will be flying much higher than any of the earlier prototypes from the company. It is targeting an altitude of 15 km which is nearly 50,000 feet.

The Starship SN8 vehicle had gone through its fourth static fire test late last month from the company's Boca Chica launch site ahead of the landmark test flight that is scheduled to take place this week.

The SN5 and SN6 are two of SpaceX's full-size Starship vehicles which also had the test flights recently. The two vehicles had attained an altitude when they were launched from the company’s Boca Chica test site in Texas. The company had called it "short-hop tests" and it was spread over a couple of weeks. The Starship SN6 performed a 150-meter test in September 2020, whereas the SN5 vehicle had a 150-meter hop test in August the same year.

You should note that most of the previous Starship prototype vehicles from SpaceX had run into certain complications or hurdles. This was one of the reasons the earlier prototypes did not experience much success. A majority of these issues revolved around damage to the prototype during pressure testing or static ignitions.

Image credits: SpaceX