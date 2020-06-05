Strawberry Moon In Ohio 2020: Here Is The Strawberry Moon In Ohio Time

Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse are fascinating not just to space and astronomy lovers, but to common people too. The world will witness the Lunar eclipse 2020 or Strawberry moon on June 5, 2020. The first Lunar eclipse of 2020 was seen on January 10. This is the second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020. This full moon in June is also known as Strawberry moon. A lot of people are wondering about Strawberry moon in Ohio and Strawberry moon in Ohio time. Here are the details about the lunar eclipse in Ohio time.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse June 2020 Timing In India And Event Live Stream For 'Strawberry Moon'

Strawberry moon in Ohio time

The Strawberry moon in Ohio 2020 will be seen on June 5, 2020. The strawberry moon in Ohio time when the moon will show its beauty is 3.12 PM EDT. NASA has confirmed that Strawberry moon in Ohio 2020 will be happening at 3.12 PM EDT on June 5, 2020. Strawberry moon June 2020 will be seen in and around the US but the penumbral lunar eclipse might not be visible in Ohio and the US.

Also Read | 'Strawberry Moon' Lunar Eclipse Night - What Is It And How Did It Actually Get Its Name?

Strawberry moon in Ohio 2020

Citizens of Ohio will be able to see the Strawberry moon in Ohio 2020. The full moon that occurs in June is called Strawberry moon. The name strawberry moon was first published in a farmer’s almanac in the 1930s. The native American tribe named it as Strawberry moon as it typically occurs during the time of the year when strawberries start to get ripe. It is also called as Rose Moon in Europe because of its arrival coincides with the blooming of rose flowers.

Also Read | Best Time To See Strawberry Moon; Lunar Eclipse June 2020 Timing In The USA

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse June 2020 Australia: What Time And When Is The Strawberry Moon Eclipse?

Strawberry moon June 2020 and penumbral lunar eclipse

A penumbral lunar eclipse is generally subtler than a total lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth obstructs the sun's light on the moon. During the Lunar eclipse, the earth is moving between the sun and moon which obstructs the sunlight reflected by the moon. The Lunar eclipse that will be observed today on June 5, 2020, is a penumbral lunar eclipse.

It is the weakest of all Lunar eclipses. It is difficult to distinguish a full moon and a penumbral lunar eclipse as it only slightly darkens the moon. The next penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020 will take place on July 5 and November 30.