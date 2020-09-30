Time-travel Possible Without Paradoxes, Timelines Could've Ability To Self-correct: Study

A UK based researcher duo has found that time travel if ever made possible, could happen without any paradoxes. As per the hypothetical study, which was published by Univesity of Queensland, paradoxes would self correct themselves to maintain the status of ‘future’. They explained their theory by citing a classic case of paradox-manipulating the ‘past’ so as to omit one’s own existence.

In this case, if a traveller goes back to his or her parents or grandparents, they might alter the course of reality resulting in a situation where the traveller never be born. However, the authors of Reversible dynamics with closed time-like curves and freedom of choice suggest that in the particular instance, time would ‘self-correct’ itself to maintain the status quo of the future.

Used Theory of relativity

The research was conducted by Germain Tober under Physics professor Dr Fabio Coata. Using some calculations and Einstein’s theory of relativity, the duo in their study suggested that it was possible to travel without paradox and interact with oneself. No matter what attempts are made to change, events would reorganise so that the future happens the way it does, they asserted.

“Say you travelled in time, in an attempt to stop COVID-19’s patient zero from being exposed to the virus. “However if you stopped that individual from becoming infected – that would eliminate the motivation for you to go back and stop the pandemic in the first place. This is a paradox – an inconsistency that often leads people to think that time travel cannot occur in our universe,” Dr Fabio Costa, co-author of the work, said in a statement.

Image : Pixabey