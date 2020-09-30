MS Dhoni To Produce Sci-fi Web Series Based On Mythological Book; Sakshi Shares Update

It’s been over a month since the ace skipper and former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Now, the cricketer is starting up with a new inning and this time in the entertainment industry. The sportsperson who has launched his banner Dhoni Entertainment in 2019 with the multilingual documentary Roar of the Lion, is all set for a new project next year.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni to venture into the entertainment industry

In a conversation with PTI, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi who serves as the managing director of the production house revealed that the upcoming series is a "thrilling adventure".

"The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming. We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film," PTI quoted Sakshi.

Sakshi further said that currently, the team is in the process of developing the series and the creative team will soon finalise the cast and director. The makers are in the process of locking the cast and location for the series. Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently in the UAE, leading his team Chennai Super Kings from the front at the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Roar of the Lion charted the comeback of the Chennai Super Kings, the Chennai franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), under skipper Dhoni, following a two-year suspension for spot-fixing. The couple had started the banner to develop a platform that could give a chance to deserving talent to showcase their skills along with providing fresh and original content to the audience.

(Image credit: MS Dhoni/ Instagram)

(With inputs from PTI)

