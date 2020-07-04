What Is A Full Buck Moon? Know About Its Meaning, Timings & Countries Where It's Visible

2020 has truly been a year of eclipses. As per reports, another eclipse is set to take place on July 5. This eclipse will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. All the lunar eclipses that have taken place this year were penumbral lunar eclipses. Further, the full buck moon will rise on the 4th of July. Coincidentally, the United States of America is also celebrating its Independence Day today.

What is a full buck moon?

The full moon phenomenon that is taking place in the month of July is known as Full Buck moon. Here, a reference has been made to the animal. As per studies, a buck’s antlers are in full growth mode at this time of the year. Hence the full moon in July is referred to as the Full Buck Moon. The Full Buck Moon is also known as Thunder Moon because thunderstorms take place quite frequently during this period of time.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the Sun, the Earth and the Moon form an imperfect alignment in the astral sky. This phenomenon causes the Earth to partially block the rays of the sun. Since the sun’s rays are unable to reach the moon, a shadow is cast that causes subtle dimming of the lunar surface. When the moon moves through the faint shadow of the Earth, it leads to the occurrence of a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Buck Moon timings:

As per reports, the phenomenon will take place at 11:04 P.M as per the Eastern Daylight Time Zone and (8:04 P.M. as per the Pacific Daylight Time Zone). The full moon July 2020 will come to an end on the 5th of July, Sunday at 1:56 A.M. as per the Eastern Daylight Time Zone and 10:56 P.M on July 4 in the Pacific Daylight Time Zone.

Countries that will be able to witness the penumbral lunar eclipse:

Unfortunately, the July 5, 2020, penumbral lunar eclipse will not be visible in India. This is because the moon is below the horizon. According to the Indian Standard Time, the eclipse will start at 08:37:23 pm and end at 11:22:21 pm. Some of the places that will be able to witness this phenomenon are North America, except in the northernmost regions of Canada and Alaska, Southern and Western Europe, western parts of Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

All Image Source: Shutterstock