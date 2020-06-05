What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Or Strawberry Moon Be Visible In California?

June 2020's Lunar Eclipse will also be called as a Strawberry Moon. Strawberry moon in California 2020 will be visible on June 5, 2020. Read more to know about the timings of Lunar eclipse or Stwarberry moon in California, its significance, and why it is called the Strawberry moon:

Strawberry moon in California 2020

The Lunar eclipse of June 2020 is also being called as the Strawberry Moon due to the colour that it is going to assume due to the planetary changes and positions. The Lunar eclipse will be visible on Friday, June 5, 2020, in California, U.S. The Strawberry Moon will be visible from moonrise to moonset in America.

According to reports, the Lunar eclipse in California time will be 3.12 pm. During this time, the moon will be fully visible. Strawberry Moon in California time will depend on the postal codes too for a few places. Read on:

Reportedly, this year's lunar eclipse, also known as Strawberry moon, will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. It will be the most colourful moon of the year according to Bob Bonadurer, who is the director of Milwaukee Public Museum's planetarium. Due to the pathway moon is on, it will arc across the sky, which will lead to a lot of moonlight entering the earth's atmosphere.

Due to this, the moon will have an orangeish yellow tint. According to reports, it is also said that this lunar eclipse will be visible from South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Why is it called Strawberry Moon?

According to reports, the term is derived from the Algonquin Native American tribes which are based in eastern North America. It is known by various names around the world. In Europe, this kind of a lunar eclipse is also called as a Honey Moon, Mead Moon, or a Rose Moon. This is due to the orangish-yellow colour that the moon assumes during the lunar eclipse. The Strawberry moon is one of the most anticipated versions of the moon around the globe and is in leagues with the Super-red moon, which is a rare sight.

