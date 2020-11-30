When Is The Next Lunar Eclipse: Get Lunar Eclipse Schedule For 2021

The world is about to witness the fourth lunar eclipse of the year which is set to come out November 30. The first lunar eclipse in 2020 took place on January 10, while the second and third eclipses occurred on June 5 and July 5 respectively. All of these events were penumbral eclipses, and the fourth and final lunar eclipse of the year will also be penumbral.

So, let us quickly walk you through the lunar eclipse schedule for 2021 and also guide you on how you can catch the upcoming event that takes place on November 30.

Lunar eclipse on November 30

The last penumbral eclipse of the year is set to occur on November 30 at 07:32 UTC. It will end on November 30 at 11:53 UTC, before reaching its maximum eclipse on November 30 at 09:42 UTC, as per timeanddate.com. However, the last Penumbral lunar eclipse of the year will not be visible from all over the world.

It will be visible only from parts of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Australia and a few other regions. Sky gazers can also bring binoculars or a small telescope to enrich the viewing experience. However, it is worth noting that the visibility depends on the weather conditions in your region.

The upcoming penumbral lunar eclipse won't be visible in India as it will occur during day time and the moon will be below the horizon. However, people who are still keen on catching the event can tune into the live stream hosted by timeanddate.com at the link here.

When is the next lunar eclipse?

There will be two lunar eclipses in 2021. The first eclipse will take place next year on May 26, 2021, and it will be a total lunar eclipse. As per timeanddate.com, it will be visible from parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica, South/East Asia, and Australia.

The second occurrence will be a partial lunar eclipse which will take place on November 19, 2021. As per timeanddate.com, the partial lunar eclipse 2021 will be visible from much of Europe, most parts of Asia, Australia, North America, South America, North/West Africa, Indian Ocean, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic.

Image credits: Unsplash | silverarrow