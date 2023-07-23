Elon Musk Set To Kill Twitter Bird, Teases Brand New Design

Elon Musk appears to have decided to finally set the bird free. On Sunday, the Twitter boss announced in yet another spontaneous move that the social media platform is bidding farewell to its classic blue bird logo and exchanging it with a bold 'X' symbol.

Taking to his handle, he wrote, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow." He then shared a pictorial representation behind the big idea, which featured the logo in black.

Musk also shared a short 3-second clip that displays the letter 'X' glitching against a black backdrop. It appears that the 52-year-old has developed a particular fondness for the dark color. Earlier in the day, he uploaded a poll with the caption, "Change default platform color to black."

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk's big moves

While this may be a big announcement, this isn't the first time that the business magnate has teased a new name for Twitter. Welcoming Linda Yaccarino as the new chief executive officer of the company in April, Musk had tweeted, "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app".

He also said days after his $44 billion acquisition last October that purchasing Twitter is merely a step towards building something far bigger. “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," the billionaire said in a tweet at the time. Making big changes seems to be routine for Musk, who has introduced new formats and carried large-scale layoffs since his takeover. But with the latest move being a new black logo, it is unclear what will happen to another one of Musk's brainchild, Twitter Blue.