Facebook To Open Office In Nigerian Capital Lagos To Support Sub-Saharan Region

Facebook has revealed its plans to open an office in Nigeria. This will be the social media giant's second office in Africa, with the first located in Johannesburg, South Africa. The new Facebook office will be located in the Nigerian capital of Lagos and is expected to become operational by the year 2021.

New office to allow digital innovation

According to Facebook, the office will house several different teams ranging from Sales, Partnerships, Policy and Communications. The office will also boast the first team of engineers that Facebook has decided to station in the continent.

Ime Archibong, Facebook’s Head of New Product Experimentation has said that the new office in Lagos will open new and exciting opportunities in the fields of digital innovation which can be first developed in Nigeria and then exported to the rest of the world. He also added that there is immense talent in Africa and the new office will allow new technologies and products to be built with Africa at the forefront.

As per reports, Facebook opened the Small Business Group (SBG) Operations Centre in Lagos that supports small and medium scale business in the Sub-Saharan region. The operations centre holds community programs and also conducts marketing training with the aim of aiding these businesses in their growth process.

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa has stated that with this new office, Facebook is continuing to invest in and support local talent. She also added that the new office in Lagos will help Facebook serve its Africa based customers better.

