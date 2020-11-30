How To Use Snapchat Filters On Skype? Here's A Step-by-step Guide Here

Skype has been around for seven years now; it has undergone massive changes and adapted its interface for the modern audience. Skype calls have gone up during these past few months as work and study from home culture becomes the new norm among the public. You can make Skype calls fun and interesting by merely adding a few filters from Snapchat; this will definitely prevent the flow of conversation from dying.

As there are almost an endless amount of lenses available on Snapchat, you will never run out of ways to make others laugh or annoyed. Keep reading to find out how to use Snapchat filters on Skype desktop with the help of a piece of software from Snapchat itself.

Also Read Indians Emerging As Prolific Users Of Filters In Selfies: You Must Read The Results Of This Study

Snap Camera: Filters for desktop?

Snap Camera is a software developed by Snapchat to extend their reach onto desktop platforms, almost all the filters on Snapchat are available on Snap Camera, ready to be used. It acts as a third-party app utilizing the webcam for interactive filters and then outputting that feed into the video calls.

The app is well optimized to make this process mostly lag-free, depending on your hardware. With the help of Snap Camera, you can add a variety of Skype visual effects without compromising on security, and it also comes with useful features such as hotkeys for changing filters and taking photos during calls. It does not exactly come under Skype hacks, but most people still don't know how to use these two pieces of software together. So first, start by downloading the Snap Camera application for your desktop, as mentioned below.

Also Read What Does HMU Mean On Snapchat? How To Use It In A Message? Know All About It

Go to the official Snap Camera site here and click on the yellow download button.

You will see a new page with system requirements and license agreement, scroll down until the "I agree" checkbox comes up, make sure it's ticked, and complete the CAPTCHA.

After going through the CAPTCHA, you will now be able to interact with the greyed out option right below it.

Click the download option depending on your OS (PC for Windows).

Start installing the downloaded Snap Camera setup file. Open it, have a look at the filters, try some, go over the settings. Choose a filter and minimize the application to use it later on Skype calls, do not close it.

Also Read Instagram Rolls Out 'Branded Content Tag' Feature In Reels, To Extend It To Live Soon

How to use Snapchat filters on Skype?

Open the Skype application, login with your id. Click on the three horizontal lines next to your profile name on the top left corner, and choose Settings. Or press the comma key along with ctrl (like ctrl z) after opening the application.

A new window will open up with all the app settings, go to Audio & Video > camera, and select the Snap Camera instead of the default system camera.

And now Skype will use Snap Camera for video calls with the filters you chose. Use the minimized Snap Camera app to change filters during calls.

Also Read What Is Anime Filter On Snapchat? How To Get It On Your Smartphone?