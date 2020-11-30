How To Use Snapchat Filters On Zoom: Ready To Have Some Fun?

Snapchat is one of the most popular camera apps in use today, and according to data from Statista, there are around 249 million daily active users worldwide as of October 2020. Snapchat offers tons of fun interactive camera filters that you can share with your friends and post on social media.

With the lockdowns becoming the new norm around the world, people are now spending even more time in front of screens for work, studies, get-togethers, and to hang out with friends. These classes and meetings can get boring very quickly through a just display with no direct interaction. A simple way to spice things up is by using Snapchat filters on your video calls. One of the many applications used for large scale video calls is Zoom; here, we will tell you how to use Snapchat filters on Zoom in just a few simple steps.

Zoom visual effects using Snap Camera

Just like it sounds, the Snap camera is an application developed by Snapchat to expand their interactive lens to the desktop space. Almost all filters on the Snapchat mobile are available on Snap camera; this software is designed to be used as a third-party integration in video calls and also comes with features like hotkeys, which can be used to change the lens and take photos during calls.

Using Snap camera is the simplest way to add effects to your Zoom calls as most people will be already familiar with the yellow user interface. And it is much more secure than letting other less known third-party software access your webcam.

To download Snap camera, go to their official page here and click on download.

After reading the license agreement, on the new page, scroll down and check the "I have read" box to proceed.

Complete the CAPTCHA, and the two options below it will be available. Click on the download option depending on your OS (PC or Mac).

After downloading and installing, open the app. Try out the various filters, and add some to your favourites; check out the settings. After choosing your desired filter, minimize the application.

How to use Snapchat filters on Zoom?

Using Snap camera on Zoom is one of the easiest Zoom hacks to pull off; it doesn't require any additional software or steps. Just open up the Zoom app and join or start a meeting.

Click on the menu button in the top right corner of the video call, select video > camera, and choose the Snap camera from the options there.

That's it; now your Zoom app will use Snap camera output. You change the filters simply by going to the Snap camera application and adjusting it there.

