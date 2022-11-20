After nearly two years of being ousted from Twitter, ex-US President Donald Trump has been welcomed back to the platform, thanks to CEO Elon Musk, and more so, the users who voted for his return in a Twitter poll. However, the former US president remains nonchalant, and is yet to exhibit any excitement about being reinstated on Twitter.

The saga began when Musk asked Twitter users on Saturday to vote in a poll about whether Trump’s account should be unsuspended. “Reinstate former President Trump,” the poll’s title read. Musk then added “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase which means the voice of the people is the voice of god.

The poll, which ended with a voting percentage of 51.8% ‘Yes’ and 48.2% ‘No’, was viewed by 134 million people, as claimed by Musk. However, while the poll was still open earlier on Saturday, Trump assured his supporters on his social networking platform that he isn’t “going anywhere.”

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Why isn't Trump posting on Twitter?

“Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!” he said, while uploading a screenshot of Musk’s poll. Trump, who decided to launch Truth Social after being suspended from Twitter in 2021, has an agreement with the platform, which requires him to keep his posts and statements on it exclusive for a period of eight hours before he can share them on other platforms, according to the Washington Post. However, the deal has a few exceptions, including the permission to post messages concerning fundraising, voting, and political campaigns.

It is unclear if his agreement with Truth Social is holding Trump back from celebrating his unban on Twitter. As of now, his Twitter handle continues to show a post from January 8, 2021, as his last activity. “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” reads the tweet, after which he was banned from Twitter on the grounds of inciting violence in the Jan 6 US Capitol attack.