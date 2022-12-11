Musk's Twitter To Relaunch Blue Tick Subscription Service Tomorrow; All You Need To Know

Social networking company Twitter is set to roll out its monthly subscription service Twitter Blue, weeks after CEO Elon Musk put it on hold over impersonation concerns. Taking to its official account, the company announced that Twitter Blue will be relaunched on Monday.

The paid service will come at a price of $8 per month for web, and $11 per month for the iOS subscription. "We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday," Twitter said on Saturday, adding that subscribers who sign up for the service will be getting blue verification badges.

"We’ll begin replacing that ‘official’ label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts," the company said, while also revealing that “subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again."

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Why is Twitter Blue getting relaunched?

The company also teased a set of brand-new features, such as reader mode, an edit tweet button, and 1080p video uploads. The anticipated relaunch comes nearly three weeks after Musk announced that the company is placing it on hold until the problem of impersonation is tackled effectively. “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals,” Musk wrote on his Twitter handle on November 22.

Twitter Blue is one of the key changes that Musk aimed to make at the company following the finalization of his $44 billion deal in late October. Since the takeover, the billionaire has rapidly introduced big changes in the operations and structure of the microblogging company, such as layoffs, paid subscription service, and less content moderation to promote free speech.