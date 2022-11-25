Talks And A Toddler: Elon Musk’s Son Accompanied Him At A Meeting In Twitter Headquarters

Sometime in October, it was not a regular meeting at the San Francisco headquarters of Twitter when Elon Musk was in the middle of finalising his acquisition deal. The decision was big, and it was clear it would change the social media giant’s landscape forever. However, amidst the intense discussions, was a two-year-old frolicking around and playing with the toys scattered on the ground.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Musk’s plus-one at the meeting was his toddler X Æ a-Xii, who was unknowingly attending a meeting consisting of Musk, his team, and former Trust and Safety Officer Yoel Roth. The report was published on October 27, the same day when Musk officially took over the company.

The meeting occurred on the second floor in the conference room, which is dubbed a “war room.” It comprised Musk’s inner circle, including his attorney Alex Spiro, venture capitalist David Sacks and tech investor Jason Calacanis. What made it a war room were the matters that were discussed inside, such as content moderation and layoffs. At the time, the billionaire’s two-year-old was also possibly present for the Halloween party that was held, along with other employees who had brought their children.

While the new CEO and Yoel Roth initially engaged in critical discussions together, nearly two weeks after the takeover, Roth ended up resigning due to conflicting opinions on reinstating accounts of Christian news outlet The Babylon Bee and conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson, according to The Post. In an op-ed for The New York Times, Roth wrote after quitting: "A Twitter whose policies are defined by edict has little need for a trust and safety function dedicated to its principled development.”

A brief look into Musk's family tree

Meanwhile, X AE A-Xii is the Twitter CEO’s first son with Canadian singer Grimes. The pair split up in September 2021, and now co-parent the two-year-old. Musk also has children with other partners including Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and Canadian author Justine Wilson.

He recently spoke about the grief he went through after losing his first child with Wilson. “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame,” he wrote earlier this week, talking about his son Nevada Alexander Musk, who died at the age of 10 weeks in 2002 due to sudden infant death syndrome.