TikTok UK Chief Quells Data Safety Doubts, Says App Growing Despite Geopolitical Battle

TikTok UK chief has said user data entrusted to the app is not destined for China amid serious allegations about collusion with the Chinese government coming straight from US President Donald Trump. The United States administration has even gone as far as issuing an executive order that would restrict the app from functioning in the country citing a 'national security risk'.

TikTok rapidly growing

While speaking to the Observer, TikTok UK head Richard Waterworth said that the Chinese social media app was rapidly growing in the UK and the US despite being caught in the middle of a geopolitical power struggle.

As per reports, TikTok is widely popular among the younger generation and has been downloaded more than 2 billion times with as many as 800 million regular users. The app allows its users to create short 12-60 second videos.

Earlier, Trump claimed the Chinese social media app was a national security concern for its alleged siphoning of user data and tracking of device location. His sentiments have been echoed by many conservative politicians in the United Kingdom as well as with the government mulling over restrictions.

However, Tiktok is not the only Chinese app that has been targeted by Donald Trump. The US President has gone after several other Chinese tech companies, including the popular messaging app WeChat.

Trump in a bid to take concrete action against Chinese tech companies signed two executive orders that would ban apps like TikTok and WeChat in the United States. The executive orders will take effect from next month, 45 days after its signing. Trump has given that time for the apps to be bought out by US companies like Microsoft. Despite the executive orders, TikTok has vowed to continue its operations in the US and challenge the legality of the order.

Next month, Tiktok is planning a large scale advertisement campaign in the United Kingdom with the aim of expanding the apps reach. A number of famous artists that have benefitted from their popularity on the social media app, like Cat Burns and rapper S1mba will be part of the advertising campaign.

