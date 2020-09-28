Tinder Wants To Know "Is Rahul Tewatia Single?"; Netizens Mull His 'relationship Status'

Indian cricketer Rahul Tewatia's relationship status has hilariously become a topic of discussion for Tinder India. Taking to Twitter, Tinder India asked if Rahul Tewatia is single, adding that they're 'asking for a friend'.

Replying to the tweet, the Rajasthan team's Twitter handle replied, "Why don’t you ask him yourself?" to which Tinder India shot off a 'Nation wants to know' to Tewatia in response. Netizens couldn't stop cracking up over this as well as other memes that flooded the Internet after Rahul Tewatia hit five sixes in one over, turning the game in favour of Rajasthan in Dream11 IPL 2020 match against Punjab after earlier being slammed for taking too long to get going.

Is Rahul Tewatia single? Asking for a friend. — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 27, 2020

@rahultewatia02 why don’t you ask him yourself? — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2020

@rahultewatia02 the nation wants to know 😬 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 27, 2020

Netizens React

Twitter users are having a fun time replying to Tinder India's tweet. There were some who took the opportunity to crack Tinder jokes after one user tweeted a reply that read, "Was, but then he right swiped me."

He was taken on the fence, didn’t you see? — SauRabh ShuKla (@saurabh0395) September 27, 2020

And here is our very own Tinder!! Never misses the chance/Match.



Is tinder gold that useful?! Just asking for a friend. 😛



And what about Agarwal and Cottrell? 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️#tinder #RRvsKXIP #Tewatia #KLRahul #agarwal #Cottrell #samson — Sasukke Uchihha (@wordmentor09) September 27, 2020

More on Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia made his debut playing for Haryana against Karnataka in the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy and became an A-lister after the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was bought by Rajasthan in 2014 just before the Indian Premier League. For the 2017 IPL, Rahul Tewatia was bought by the Punjab team. Delhi bought the player in the 2018 IPL auction but traded him to Rajasthan before the Dream11 IPL 2020.

