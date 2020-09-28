Tewatia's Tweet From 2017 Goes Viral Post Carnage Vs Punjab, Netizens Echo 'never Give Up'

Rajasthan claimed a historic win against Punjab on Sunday with Rahul Tewatia making an absolutely stunning comeback to change his team's fortunes as he struck pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over. As the Rajasthan all-rounder scored a 31-ball 53 at a strike rate of 170.97 that included seven maximums in the 9th match of IPL 2020, the internet spotted his tweet from 2017 on “keeping faith”. As Tewatia’s hard-hitting knock led Rajasthan to a record run-chase against Punjab, netizens bowed to his conviction with thousands of retweets, making the old post go viral in minutes!

'Keep the faith' - Rahul Tewatia, 2017

Keep the faith. The most amazing things in life tend to happen right at the moment you're about to give up hope. pic.twitter.com/4y807p9W1X — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) July 15, 2017

Tewatia’s 2017 post has taken the internet by storm all over again with netizens finding renewed zen in his words. Apart from Tweeple echoing "never give up", many also credited Tewatia for "making Sunday amazing".

#Tewatia actually made this game by scoring low initially !!! #RR — ImNazish نازش (@nazishrahman) September 27, 2020

Aaj mujhe Rahul tewatia @rahultewatia02 me Yuvraj @YUVSTRONG12 dikha or cottrell me Stuart broad dikha..😂😂 — Ravi Kharbanda (@RaviKharbanda1) September 27, 2020

Tewatia makes a ‘stylish’ comeback

Talking about his initial performance, Rahul Tewatia remarked that they were the 'worst first 20 balls' that he has ever played. The batting all-rounder was promoted up the order in the high-octane chase; however, Tewatia found it challenging to go big initially and mistimed his shots frequently.

After a series of mishits in the beginning, Tewatia announced his arrival in style as he smacked Sheldon Cottrell’s deliveries. The all-rounder also registered his half-century off 30 deliveries and played an instrumental cameo in guiding Rajasthan past the line.

First 23 Balls:



Royal fans - Who sent Tewatia at Number Four 😣



Next 7 Balls



Punjab fans - Who sent Tewatia at Number Four 😣#IPL2020 #Tewatia #KXIP #KXIPvsRR #RR — Shubham khandelwal🇮🇳 (@Khandelwal021) September 27, 2020

Daal Baati Churma



Hamara Tewatia Surma



What a match!!!

😃🤗 — Bharat Singh (@imbharatsingh99) September 27, 2020

I thank Rahul Tewatia for teaching me a lesson. And I am sure many like me would like to say - sincerest apologies, Tewatia.

You again made us realize, how little we know about sports, just when we think we know it all. — Biswarup Ghatak (@BishOnTheRockz) September 27, 2020

"That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played. I was hitting the ball very good in the nets, so I had belief in myself and kept going. I was not hitting the ball well initially, I saw in the dug-out, everybody was curious because they know that I can hit the ball long. I thought I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six, after that, I got going. Five in an over went amazing. Coach sent me to hit sixes off the leg-spinner, but unfortunately, I didn't hit him. Ultimately, I hit off the other bowlers," said Tewatia.

They need to make netflix web series against today performance of tewatia 👏👏👏😱😱 — Nikunj Goyal (@nikunjgoyal72) September 27, 2020

Thanks a lot Mr Tewatia, you made my Sunday unforgettable. #RRvKXIP — Natesan D. (@Nateshan59) September 27, 2020

