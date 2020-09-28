Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Tewatia's Tweet From 2017 Goes Viral Post Carnage Vs Punjab, Netizens Echo 'never Give Up'

As Tewatia scored a 31-ball 53 at strike rate of 170.97 that included seven maximums in the 9th match of IPL 2020, the internet digs up his tweet from 2017.

Written By Aanchal Nigam
Last Updated:
Tewatia

Rajasthan claimed a historic win against Punjab on Sunday with Rahul Tewatia making an absolutely stunning comeback to change his team's fortunes as he struck pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over. As the Rajasthan all-rounder scored a 31-ball 53 at a strike rate of 170.97 that included seven maximums in the 9th match of IPL 2020, the internet spotted his tweet from 2017 on “keeping faith”. As Tewatia’s hard-hitting knock led Rajasthan to a record run-chase against Punjab, netizens bowed to his conviction with thousands of retweets, making the old post go viral in minutes!  

Read - 'Take A Bow': Netizens Praise Sanju Samson After His Match-winning Knock Against Punjab

'Keep the faith' - Rahul Tewatia, 2017

Tewatia’s 2017 post has taken the internet by storm all over again with netizens finding renewed zen in his words. Apart from Tweeple echoing "never give up", many also credited Tewatia for "making Sunday amazing".

Read - IPL 2020: Rajasthan Chase Down Highest Total In IPL History, Defeat Punjab By 4 Wickets

Tewatia makes a ‘stylish’ comeback

Talking about his initial performance, Rahul Tewatia remarked that they were the 'worst first 20 balls' that he has ever played. The batting all-rounder was promoted up the order in the high-octane chase; however, Tewatia found it challenging to go big initially and mistimed his shots frequently.

After a series of mishits in the beginning, Tewatia announced his arrival in style as he smacked Sheldon Cottrell’s deliveries. The all-rounder also registered his half-century off 30 deliveries and played an instrumental cameo in guiding Rajasthan past the line. 

"That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played. I was hitting the ball very good in the nets, so I had belief in myself and kept going. I was not hitting the ball well initially, I saw in the dug-out, everybody was curious because they know that I can hit the ball long. I thought I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six, after that, I got going. Five in an over went amazing. Coach sent me to hit sixes off the leg-spinner, but unfortunately, I didn't hit him. Ultimately, I hit off the other bowlers," said Tewatia. 

Read - IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Defeat Punjab By 4 Wickets, Register 2nd Win On Trot

Read - Nicholas Pooran Defies Gravity To Save A Maximum Vs Rajasthan; Tendulkar, Rhodes Stunned

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Rahul Tewatia scares Yuvraj Singh's record with 5 sixes in an over, veteran reacts

35 mins ago

'Take a bow': Netizens praise Sanju Samson after his match-winning knock against Punjab

40 mins ago

IPL 2020: Tewatia recalls carnage, Smith expresses delight & KL Rahul notes his learnings

1 hour ago

IPL 2020: Rajasthan chase down highest total in IPL history, defeat Punjab by 4 wickets

1 hour ago

JAM Vs DHA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Premier League game preview

1 hour ago

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan defeat Punjab by 4 wickets, register 2nd win on trot

6 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS