Nusrat Jahan Urges Sensitivity Towards TikTok Content Creators After China-origin App Ban

A day after slamming the Central government for its 'impulsive decision' to ban Chinese app TikTok, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday said content creators have invested time to create work out of these apps and its time to be 'little sensitive' towards them. Supporting the content creators, Jahan said that "any type of work is work and we are nobody to judge which job is classier". She further maintained that she is against everything that is anti-national and firmly stands by the soldiers as a true Indian.

"I am against everything anti-national & firmly stand by our Soldiers as a True Indian. However, there are people who have invested time to create work out of these Apps. Let's be a little sensitive please", Jahan said taking to social media.

On Wednesday, Jahan claimed that unemployment will increase due to the ban and alleged that people would suffer like demonetisation. She had also urged the Union government to disclose the strategic plan to deal with China.

Apart from Jahan, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam also expressed his concerns about unemployment among many young citizens due to the ban on the video-sharing app Tik Tok.

“Banning Chinese apps is the right decision. But with the TikTok ban, millions of youth of our country will become unemployed. And we will be deprived of the cheapest, pure and homely entertainment of this period. The sudden end of TikTok stars is a tragedy. Humble tribute to this immense talent,” Sanjay Nirupam said in a tweet.

TikTok's response to App ban

Within hours of being banned by the Indian Government along with 58 other China-origin apps, TikTok India on Tuesday issued a statement wherein it said that the app is in the process of complying with the government's 'interim order'.

"We have been invited to meet concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government," the statement reads.

"Further we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," it added.

India bans 59 Chinese apps

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

