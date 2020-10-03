Twitter, Facebook To Ban Content That Wishes Donald Trump's Death From COVID-19

After the US President Donald Trump and his FLOTUS Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, many took to Twitter to slam the US President for mishandling and downplaying the pandemic. Some netizens even wished ill health and death upon the President after he contracted the virus. Following the social media backlash against the US President, Twitter on Saturday said that all tweets that wish death of Trump violate its policies and will be removed from the platform.

Twitter said all such tweets violate Twitter’s “Abusive Behavior policy”, and could also lead to suspension of accounts. The announcement by the social media giant was criticised as some users claimed of receiving such messages and threats very often, and called it to be a surprising move. Twitter quickly dismissed the allegations and cleared the confusion by stating that such malicious content against 'anyone' will not be tolerated.

"Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension.," Twitter Comms tweeted.

Meanwhile, Facebook also informed users that posts wishing Trump's death including comments on the President's pages, and posts that tag him will be taken down from the social media platform, according to media reports.

Trumps test COVID positive

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the Coronavirus on Friday after one of Trump's close aide got infected with the virus. Taking to Twitter, the President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

Hours after Trump testing positive, it was reported that he has been hospitalised. The White House issued a statement saying that he will spend “few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a military hospital, on the advice of his physicians.

However, White House also informed that the visit is only a precautionary measure and the Trump will be working from the hospital’s presidential suite that is fully equipped to allow the president to continue his official duties.

