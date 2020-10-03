Obama Wishes Speedy Recovery To All COVID-19 Patients, Extends Support To Trump

Amid the heat of the bitter election battle and intense campaigning which also many a time leads to use of bitter words for the opponents, former President of the United States Barrack Obama has wished his successor and incumbent President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they were found to be COVID-19 positive on Friday.

While beginning his address at a virtual fundraiser with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Obama said, "Although we're in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously, we also want to extend our best wishes to the president of the United States, the first lady."

"Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by Covid-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery. We're all Americans and we're all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy," he added.

Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after they took the test upon the knowledge that Trump's advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump Hospitalised

According to reports, Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening. She was then quarantined, away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed on Thursday, stated in Republic Media Network's report.

Hours after Trump testing positive, it was reported that he has been hospitalised. The White House issued a statement saying that he will spend “few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a military hospital, on the advice of his physicians.

However, White House also informed that the visit is only a precautionary measure and the Trump will be working from the hospital’s presidential suite that is fully equipped to allow the president to continue his official duties.

