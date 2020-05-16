What Are Step Chickens On TikTok, Who's The Creator, And How Did It Start?

TikTok continues to be one of the most addictive social media platforms with millions of active followers around the world. And while it is mainly popular for creating funny or silly dance videos, that isn’t what TikTok is all about. The social media app also has a whole world of different TikTok cults that most of the users don’t even know about.

A few days ago, several TikTok users started changing their profile pictures to a random blue face, which left many users on the platform confused. The blue profile picture actually indicates that the users are part of "Step Chickens Cult".

What are Step Chickens on TikTok?

The Step Chicken Cult is a new viral trend that recently started on social media platform TikTok. It was created by an aspiring 26-year-old social media star Chunkysdead. Last week, Chunkysdead called on all of her fans on the social media platform to suggest a cult name in a video that garnered more than 50,000 likes in just a week.

Step Chickens profile picture

A few days from her announcement, Chunkysdead established "Step chicken" as the group name and demanded all of her followers to use a certain profile picture. Soon after, she made another announcement through a video stating that thousands of TikTok users have changed their profile pictures with her video crossing 145,000 likes in three days. A blue profile picture is used by every user to indicate that they are members of the Step Chickens Cult.

So, the only requirement for a TikTok user to join the Cult group is to change their profile picture on the platform, the same as @chunkysdead. This was the first order from the cult leader, to see if her followers would actually abide, and most of them did. So the next time you spot someone with a blue zoomed-in picture of their face, you know that they are part of the Step Chickens cult.

It's been just over a week since the cult group was formed, and it already has a huge following worldwide with thousands of profiles using the Step Chickens profile picture.

Who is Chunkysdead?

Chunkysdead is a popular social media star, whose real name is Melissa. She is of Asian background, however, she holds an American nationality. She was born on May 25, 1993, in the United States, as reported by a portal. Chunkysdead has been looking to make a name as a social media influencer for a couple of years now.

Chunkysdead currently has more than 1.2 million followers on her TikTok and over 49K followers on her Instagram handle.

