What's Next For Twitter? CEO Elon Musk Hints At A New Video Saving Feature

Recently, it seems like a new day marks a new change at Twitter with Elon Musk as the CEO. The billionaire, who often engages in interactions with users on the platform, has hinted at a new feature that could soon be launched. On Thursday, Musk uploaded a poll on Twitter to ask users if they are observing a lesser number of bot, fake, and spam accounts on the platform.

One distressed user wrote: “Bruhh all i want is save video button i can even pay,” with the joining hands emoji. Responding to this in his classic brief way, Musk wrote, “Coming.” The possibility of a potential feature of saving videos comes as Musk continues to be vocal about majorly revamping the social networking platform, and eradicating everything on it that is outdated.

In another tweet, the chief told users to note that “Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.” He also said that Twitter is the “worst,” “but also the best,” and urged users to mention the complaints they have about the platform.

Bruhh all i want is save video button i can even pay🙏 https://t.co/F9I5mCUOPk — 🐼 (@Ki_PenYakki_ay) November 10, 2022

Coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Elon Musk goes big on Twitter Blue after becoming CEO

Musk’s takeover as CEO has initiated a period of massive changes at Twitter. From less content moderation to paid subscriptions, Musk is leaving no stone unturned in making the company profitable while simultaneously getting rid of dead weight, namely, the nearly 50% of the workforce that was sacked earlier this month.

Earlier on Wednesday, Musk announced that he had "killed" the grey tick that used to appear underneath an official account’s username. The change was rolled out simultaneously with the $8 Twitter Blue feature. Musk made the revelation after American YouTuber Marques Keith Brownlee wrote on Twitter: "So now there are two verified checks. One that shows next to your profile in replies, in retweets, and everywhere else: It means you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber. The other one (“Official”) only shows up on certain profiles and on the timeline.” "Update: It's now gone," he said in a subsequent tweet. Responding to it, Musk wrote: “I just killed it,” adding that “Blue check will be the great leveler.”