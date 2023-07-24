Why X? Elon Musk Shares Years-old Reason Ahead Of Twitter's New Logo Launch

Twitter owner Elon Musk took to the social media platform on Monday to share updates on the launch of 'X', which is set to replace the company's classic blue bird logo. He announced that the new logo will go live later in the day, and the webpage X.com now redirects to the microblogging site.

He described 'X' as "Art Deco" and shared an old picture of himself that reveals he developed a certain fondness for the letter years ago. "Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X," the SpaceX CEO tweeted, along with an image that features him making a cross with his hands during a Tesla event.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.



Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

What is X? Linda Yaccarino explains

Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino also joined in, highlighting the importance of the revamp. "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square," she said in a tweet.

Yaccarino said that X is the company's future which will offer its users "unlimited interactivity" and be the ideal marketplace for anything, including ideas, opportunities, goods, and services. The rebrand will be powered by the newly emerging artificial intelligence technology, she said.

According to her, X will achieve everything that Twitter's supporters and detractors demanded. She hinted that X was already in its developmental stage when Musk introduced a wave of changes after his $44 billion acquisition last October. "We’re just getting started," Yaccarino said, teasing that the rebrand is limitless and has something in store for everyone. "@elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world," she concluded in her Twitter thread.