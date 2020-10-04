Last Updated:

YouTube Attacks Content Creators; Deletes Post & Apologises After Outrage & Laughs Both

YouTube on Sunday had to face the wrath of the netizens for taking a sly dig at content creators who have actually taken the platform to where it is today.

YouTube

YouTube on Sunday had to face the wrath of the netizens for taking a sly dig at content creators who have actually taken the platform to where it is today. Soon after it posted the tweet, netizens and the YouTube community started bashing the content-sharing platform, after which it deleted the tweet and posted an apology for its jibe.

Here is the deleted Tweet

Youtube apologizes

YouTube is its clarification stated that the tweet was intended in good faith and not to hurt anybody's sentiments. It acknowledged it 'missed the mark' and tendered an apology. It had accused creators of taking too long to get into the crux of their topics in a format widely used in memes.

Netizens bash YouTube

Although the tweet deletion and apology by YouTube, the YouTube community and netizens seemed to not have accepted the apology and slammed YouTube over its remark on content creators.

While there was a considerable amount of outrage over the tweet, there were some who ridiculed those who felt offended for a "funny" tweet from YouTube.

