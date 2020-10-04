YouTube Attacks Content Creators; Deletes Post & Apologises After Outrage & Laughs Both

YouTube on Sunday had to face the wrath of the netizens for taking a sly dig at content creators who have actually taken the platform to where it is today. Soon after it posted the tweet, netizens and the YouTube community started bashing the content-sharing platform, after which it deleted the tweet and posted an apology for its jibe.

Here is the deleted Tweet

Youtube apologizes

YouTube is its clarification stated that the tweet was intended in good faith and not to hurt anybody's sentiments. It acknowledged it 'missed the mark' and tendered an apology. It had accused creators of taking too long to get into the crux of their topics in a format widely used in memes.

We hear you. You’re right and we apologize. Our now-deleted Tweet was intended in good faith, but we missed the mark and did not reflect the spirit of the Creator community that we love. - YouTube Social Team — YouTube (@YouTube) October 3, 2020

Netizens bash YouTube

Although the tweet deletion and apology by YouTube, the YouTube community and netizens seemed to not have accepted the apology and slammed YouTube over its remark on content creators.

All my homies hate YouTube — xqChapzy (@chapzynotfound) October 3, 2020

(although it is kinda weird that YouTube talks about their ""employees"" like that) — Tom (@TimmyTomsen) October 3, 2020

As someone who did professional YouTube, I can imagine someone finding that tweet incredibly stressful, given how hard the career is and you are already making compromises for views like padding videos. — Lizard (@LizardLeliel) October 4, 2020

apology video now — chychy ðŸ’ (@chicheesticks) October 3, 2020

can i have a million subs as compensation — inabber ðŸ¦¦ (@iNabber69) October 3, 2020

To be fair, they're the reason that YTers are like that. I'm all for the fact they should've left it up, but this one is understandable to be angry at because they purposely have created a quantity over quality system in creating videos. — J.R (@WillSinForTacos) October 4, 2020

The fact that so many of us reacted in almost pain is a reflection of the huge pressure your current algorithm system for promoting videos work.



Have a great Saturday, and stop making fun of creators. — Eduardo Arcos (@earcos) October 3, 2020

I wish that this apology had any bearing on the actual problem of watch time being more important than virtually any other metric when it comes to getting promoted by your algorithm. — RazBOO!ten (@theRazbuten) October 3, 2020

While there was a considerable amount of outrage over the tweet, there were some who ridiculed those who felt offended for a "funny" tweet from YouTube.

Their tweet was making fun of creators for taking a long time to get to the point of the video — Haroon Asim (@HaroonAsim4) October 3, 2020

Who got upset by that tweet? Sure it was a weird tweet but wtf? Imagine apologizing for that. — Sensitive soci3ty ðŸ‘Œ (@SensitiveSoci3t) October 3, 2020

Guess the clickbaiters got pissed off — Step on me, Lisa (@bluejob01) October 3, 2020

I mean, I didn’t find anything wrong with it. Just the comments are always looking to pick a fight for no reason. Don’t worry. — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) October 3, 2020

lmao it was funny though ðŸ˜­ — Raphael Gomes (@raphablueberry) October 3, 2020

Who the hell got mad at this? It's just the truth wtf — Tom (@TimmyTomsen) October 3, 2020

