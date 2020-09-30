Sumeet Vyas' Short Film 'Blouse' Is Out On YouTube After 6 Years

Sumeet Vyas is popularly known for his roles in Veere Di Wedding and TVF's Tripling. In 2014, Vyas had worked in a short film produced by Ranjan Singh. Sumeet Vyas' short film Blouse was nominated for various awards. On September 30, the makers of Blouse short film shared the movie on YouTube after 6 years.

Sumeet Vyas' short film Blouse

Sumeet Vyas featured in a short film a few years ago. The short film was called Blouse. The Blouse short film recently premiered on Junglee Film Club's YouTube channel. Blouse short film had more than 10 nominations in 2014. It won 2 major awards namely the Best Short film at the New York Film Festival in 2014 and the Best Script at the International Film Festival, Jaipur in 2014. Sumeet Vyas' short film was also officially selected at Film Festival, Florida in 2014.

Blouse short film is based on a small-town teacher and his wife. Sumeet Vyas plays the role of Shyam aka masterji who is a very humble person. He leaves his village to go teach children in another. Before leaving, his wife asks him to bring her a stitched blouse for her from the best tailor in that village. However, Sumeet Vyas' character Shyam loses the measurements for his wife's blouse. The short film's plot revolves around how Shyam finds the measurement to gift the blouse to his wife on Karwachaut. He almost loses his dignity while doing so.

The cast also includes Preeti Hansraj Sharma, Ronjini Chakravorty & Imran Rasheed. Preeti Hansraj Sharma plays the role of masterji's wife while Imran Rasheed plays the role of the tailer and Ronjini Chakravorty plays the role of the tailor's wife. The Blouse short film cast was critically acclaimed for their performance. The short film is written and directed by Vijayeta Kumar. It is also written by Sanjay Chandwara. The movie was shot by Arjun Sorte and edited by Pranav Mistry.

Sumeet Vyas on the work front

Sumeet Vyas is popular for his roles in web series like Permanent Roommates and Tripling. He will soon be featured in his upcoming web series based on the India-China clash. The web series is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Wakaalat from Home. The web series featured Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, and Gopal Datt in pivotal roles.

