5 Most Scenic Road Trips In India For A Picturesque Weekend Getaway

Road trip is a unique travel experience in itself. From fighting for playlists to witnessing breathtaking landscapes, a road trip really opens one's eyes to the lush and lavish landscape India has to offer. From snow-capped mountains and coastal highways to desert stretches and lush valleys, there is something for everyone here. For travellers who enjoy the thrill of the open road, road trips combine breathtaking views, cultural experiences and adventure. Here are five of the most scenic road trips in India that every travel enthusiast should take at least once.

Manali To Leh

The road trip from Manali to Leh is often considered one of the most iconic journeys in India. Stretching through the rugged landscapes of Ladakh, this route offers dramatic views of snow-covered mountains, high-altitude passes and crystal-clear lakes. Travellers cross famous passes like Rohtang Pass and Khardung La, making the journey both challenging and rewarding.

Mumbai to Goa

The drive from Mumbai to Goa is a favourite among road trip lovers. From movies to novels, this scenic route is widely discussed even in pop culture. The journey takes you through the lush greenery of the Western Ghats, winding roads, waterfalls and charming villages. The scenic route becomes especially beautiful during the monsoon season when the hills are covered in mist and vibrant greenery.



Chennai To Pondicherry (East Coast Road)



If you reside in the South, the drive along the East Coast Road from Chennai to Pondicherry is one of the most picturesque coastal road trips in India. Running alongside the Bay of Bengal, the route offers stunning sea views, breezy beaches and charming seaside cafes. With smooth roads and plenty of scenic stops, it is perfect for a relaxed weekend getaway.

Jaipur To Jaisalmer

If desert landscapes fascinate you, the journey from Jaipur to Jaisalmer is worth experiencing. This road trip takes you through the golden sands of Rajasthan and offers glimpses of historic forts, colourful towns and vast desert stretches. The highlight of the journey is arriving at Jaisalmer, often called the “Golden City” for its stunning sandstone architecture.



Guwahati To Tawang

For travellers seeking a mix of mountains, forests and rivers, the road trip from Guwahati to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is truly unforgettable. The journey winds through dense forests, scenic valleys and high mountain passes such as Sela Pass. Along the way, travellers can witness breathtaking Himalayan views and explore unique local cultures.